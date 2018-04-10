Local Liberals take to the ice

CALEB NICKERSON

SHAWVILLE April 7, 2018

On Saturday, Pontiac MNA André Fortin hosted a bonspiel at the Shawville Curling Club that brought out 22 teams.

The event was started nearly 20 years ago and serves as a fundraiser for the party, as well as a solid day of play for club members and non-members alike.

The tournament was organized by Rick Younge, who presented the much-coveted trophy at the end of the evening. He thanked everyone for the great day on the ice, as well as the staff and volunteers that put it all together.

Team Rowat, consisting of Andrew Rowat, Gerry Ireland, Jeff Russell and Caleb Nickerson, claimed the top prize and bragging rights for the year.

