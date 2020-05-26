Local man drowns in Ottawa River

A 66-year-old Campbell’s Bay man drowned on Thursday night after accidentally falling into the Ottawa River. Emergency crews were called out to a property on rue Second in Campbell’s Bay at around 10:30 p.m., but it wasn’t until just after midnight that they retrieved the body of the victim, identified as Pierre Normandeau. According to the deceased’s wife, he leaves behind four children and six grandchildren. Police spokesperson Stephane Tremblay said that an investigation was being conducted into the circumstances around the incident, but the death appears to be accidental.

