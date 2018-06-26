Local men’s fastpitch update

SHAWVILLE

The first game on June 19 saw the Trudeau Collision Brewers meet up with the Tubman Autobody Twins for the 7 p.m. slot. With Shane Powell as the winning pitcher, the Twins won 3 – 1.

Losing pitcher was Derek McColgan, with relief from Jason Armstrong.

The Brewers continued the evening by playing against the Gannon/Blackburn Electric Inc. Bucks. The Bucks took home their first win of the season, with a score of 14 – 7.

Notable plays included Ed Rusenstrom scoring two hits despite an injury and Evan Atkinson enjoyed his first time on the pitcher’s mound. Winning pitcher was Lenny Burger, while the losing was McColgan, with relief from Atkinson.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me