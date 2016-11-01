Local nurse: Has great personality

Chris Lowrey

SHAWVILLE Oct. 25, 2016

A local nurse at the Shawville hospital has won the “personality of the week” award from Le Droit and Radio-Canada.

The award was presented to Monique Masseau L’Écuyer on Oct. 25 in a ceremony in Gatineau.

