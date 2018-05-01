Local nursing instructors volunteering in Dominican Republic

CALEB NICKERSON

SHAWVILLE April 28, 2018

Two nursing instructors from the Pontiac Continuing Education Centre hosted a barbeque outside the Giant Tiger in Shawville on April 28 to raise money for a humanitarian mission upon which they will soon be embarking.

Susanne Poirier and Heidi Hall will be departing on May 5 for San José de Ocoa in the Dominican Republic. The pair are planning on volunteering in a variety of capacities over the 12 days they will be staying, from providing nursing care in remote areas to lending a hand in orphanages and soup kitchens.

“This is the first time we’ve done an international trip,” explained Poirier, adding that they would be travelling with the charity Rayjon Share Care, based out of Sarnia, Ont.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me