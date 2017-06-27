Local puller on a roll



Local Modified puller (and White Water Pulling Circuit 2016 points champ) Paul Davis of Luskville has kicked off the 2017 season with two back-to-back victories with his Chevy-powered “Sidewinder.” He dragged the “Executioner” transfer sled to the top spot in Vankleek Hill on June 17 and repeated the feat hooked up to the “Ironman” sled in Wolf Lake on June 24.

