Local rockers set to kick off Friday night’s party

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Aug. 22 2018

Pontiac’s own brand of rock will be tearing up the main stage this year, helping kick off the Friday night festivities with their tribute to the classics of yesteryear.

Fans of hard rock music can look forward to Beyond Driven, complete with blisteringly-fast guitar solos, ground-shaking vocals and all of the theatrics that could be expected from a concert in the 80’s.

For those who haven’t seen their show before, THE EQUITY caught up with singer Erin Davis and guitarist Jeremy Williams to find out what fans can look forward to.

“Very high energy. It’s good music to party to and just all-around good times,” said Williams.

“We don’t do any slow songs,” added Davis, with a laugh.

