Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Michaela Cahill is a local singer from Fort Coulonge and has just made it to the live shows of La Voix. She will be performing live on Oct. 4.
News Top Story 

Local songstress to perform live on La Voix

Emily Hsueh , , , , ,

EMILY HSUEH
FORT COULONGE Sept. 30, 2020 
A singer from the Pontiac is stepping into the national spotlight in hopes of winning it big.
Fort Coulonge resident Michaela Cahill, 26, is a well known musician in the community, and has played at several local events including the Shawville Fair. 
Now, Michaela is a quarterfinalist on . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca