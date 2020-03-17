Local toilet paper stocks snatched up

CHRIS LOWREY

PONTIAC March 18, 2020

There’s hardly a square to spare when it comes to toilet paper in the Pontiac as fears related to the COVID-19 virus escalate.

It’s not just toilet paper either, non-perishable food items are flying off the shelves as grocery stores struggle to keep up.

“We’re able to maintain everything right now but our deliveries will be delayed from 12 to 48 hours,” said Joanne Dumouchel, owner of Joanne’s Valu-Mart in Shawville.

It’s the same at Giant Tiger in Shawville as well.

There was some toilet paper on the shelves but it eventually sold out and the new delivery didn’t last long either.

“We received a few more cases, maybe a dozen cases, on Saturday and they went before noon,” said Shawville Giant Tiger supervisor Colleen McAuley.

The government has advised citizens to avoid hoarding supplies and to purchase only what they need to last a two week self-isolation period.

“Oh no, not at all,” Dumouchel said when asked if she’s seen anything like this before.

“There’s been nothing like this,” she said. “I don’t understand the need for toilet paper, but it seems to be the popular item.”

She also said that frozen foods and canned goods moving briskly as well.

“Across the board,” she said. “All foods are selling quite heavily.”

It’s not just a local issue either, news broadcasts have featured stories about people across North America hoarding toilet paper in recent weeks.

And with such great demand being placed on grocery chains, it’s affecting their operations.

“The supply chain has been affected, for sure,” Dumouchel said.

Same goes for Giant Tiger, where the 12 cases delivered on the weekend is tiny compared to normal shipments.

Across the Ottawa River in Renfrew, while there is some toilet paper in stock at the Renfrew Metro, it’s limited and is expected to move quickly.

But Dumouchel also wants to reassure customers that it’s business as usual and there are no plans to reduce hours at her store.