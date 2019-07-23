Long car drives

When I wrote about this two years ago, my hopes were grim. I thought for sure we’d never be able to do a long road trip with our crew – I’ve always dreamed of going down East as a family. But I have to say in the last little bit our children (aged four, six and eight) have gotten progressively better in the car. For all you mommas out there with little ones, there is hope.

Two years later, I have a few more ideas how to keep children busy in the car on long trips thanks to other parents out there sharing some great ideas.

Here are some ideas for kids ranging in ages from babies to school-aged children. Hopefully some will helpful to you on your next adventure.