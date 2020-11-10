Lotus Clinic welcomes new doctor

EMILY HSUEH
SHAWVILLE Nov. 4, 2020
The Lotus Clinic in Shawville will be experiencing a few new updates this month, including staffing changes and flu shots.
In a post to Facebook on Nov. 4, the clinic announced the addition of a new doctor to their ranks. Dr. Maha Mikhaïl has joined the clinic as a family doctor. According to owner Joanne Romain, Mikhaïl is . . .
