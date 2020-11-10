Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Shawville’s Lotus Clinic announced the addition of Dr. Maha Mikhaïl to the team in a Nov. 4 Facebook post. Meanwhile, Dr. Luis Rivero Pinelo will be leaving the clinic at the end of the month, but maintaining his position at the Pontiac Community Hospital.
News 

Lotus Clinic welcomes new doctor

Emily Hsueh

SHAWVILLE Nov. 4, 2020 
The Lotus Clinic in Shawville will be experiencing a few new updates this month, including staffing changes and flu shots.
In a post to Facebook on Nov. 4, the clinic announced the addition of a new doctor to their ranks. Dr. Maha Mikhaïl has joined the clinic as a family doctor. According to owner Joanne Romain, Mikhaïl is . . .

