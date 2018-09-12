Low-hanging fruit the lifeblood of Quebec elections

Quick, what’s the one trope that Quebec politicians are guaranteed to trot out during any election?

Of course, it’s minority language rights.

As with any election campaign, the debate over whether or not Quebec is French enough appears to be heating up.

It started on Sept. 7 when Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) leader Francois Legault pledged to cut the number of immigrants Quebec accepts by 10,000 and grant a three-year window to those who are accepted to learn French or get out.

New immigrants would have to pass a basic French language test after three years in the province. If they don’t pass, Legault wants to show them the door.

