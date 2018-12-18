LRW hosts art-focused pop-up

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

CLARENDON Dec. 15, 2018

Art, wine, and food divine filled the Little Red Wagon Winery on Saturday, as their first pop-up artisan market took over the venue.

Featuring local artists, the room was full of paintings, sculptures, jewellery and more, with the last-minute effort garnering a solid crowd of shoppers and diners alike.

Organizer Louise St Laurent Nicoll said the event came to mind as a way to promote not only longstanding artists in the area, but those just starting to put their names out there. As both her and her husband, Andrew Nicoll, are artists, they set out to create their idealized market, with the guidance of some friends.

