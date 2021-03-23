Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Luke Murphy, currently a teacher at Pontiac High School, was recently inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in the athlete class. He made a name for himself as a hockey player in the 1990s and early 2000s, becoming an NCAA All-American and playing professionally for six seasons. Photo submitted by Luke Murphy
News Sports 

Luke Murphy added to hall of fame

Emily Hsueh , , , ,

CALEB NICKERSON
PONTIAC March 24, 2021
One of the athletes recognized in the Pontiac High School’s inaugural class of inductees has returned home to become a teacher and coach at his alma mater.
Luke Murphy grew up in Shawville and attended what was then Pontiac Protestant High School. He and his friends played a variety of sports in school and on their own time, but there was only one that . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca