Luke Murphy added to hall of fame

CALEB NICKERSON PONTIAC March 24, 2021 One of the athletes recognized in the Pontiac High School’s inaugural class of inductees has returned home to become a teacher and coach at his alma mater. Luke Murphy grew up in Shawville and attended what was then Pontiac Protestant High School. He and his friends played a variety of sports in school and on their own time, but there was only one that . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca