Luskville sings, dances all night for St. Dominique

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

LUSKVILLE June 3, 2017

Parishioners of St. Dominique Catholic Church and Luskville community members alike joined together for a dancehall night at the Luskville Community Centre.

With some guests coming up from Hull to be with the locals, the hall was loud and raucous in no time. The event was capped off with a performance by Gail Gavan and her tremendously talented backing band, which had most folks stomping their feet or dancing to the beats, all in support of the parish.

