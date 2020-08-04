Tuesday, August 4, 2020
A Luskville residence on 3182 Hwy. 148 caught fire on July 28, although no one was home at the time. Fire crews from the Municpality of Pontiac and Municipality of La Pêche arrived on scene to subdue the flames in under two hours.
Luskville’s third July house fire, chief suspects AC unit

Emily Hsueh , , , , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
LUSKVILLE July 28, 2020
Municipality of Pontiac (MoP) firefighters were dispatched to a Luskville house fire at 3182 Hwy. 148 on July 28, getting the blaze under control within two hours.
None of the three people who lived in the home . . .

