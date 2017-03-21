M.O.P. has first council meeting in two months

Chris Lowrey

MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC March 14, 2017

On March 14, for the first time since January 10, the council of the Municipality of Pontiac had a council meeting with a quorum.

A quorum is the minimum amount of council members who have to be present in order to conduct the business.

At the previous meetings, the absence of councillors meant that the agenda had to be pushed back to a later date.

