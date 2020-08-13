Maison des jeunes hold annual meeting

STEPHEN RICCIO MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT Aug. 5, 2020 The Maison des jeunes (MDJ) du Pontiac held their annual general meeting on Aug. 5 at its headquarters in Mansfield et Pontefract, highlighting last year’s accomplishments and outlining its aims for this year. Director General Stéphane Durocher said that MDJ’s best achievements over the past year include . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca