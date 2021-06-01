Tuesday, June 1, 2021
News 

MAMH info session goes over candidacy eligibility, municipal governance

Emily Hsueh , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
PONTIAC May 27, 2021
Quebec’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing (MAMH) held a municipal election informative session on May 27, for residents who were interested in engaging more with municipal politics.
The session, which was hosted on Zoom and required residents to . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca