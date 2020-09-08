Thursday, September 10, 2020
Investigators remained at the crime scene on rue Principale the morning after a violent altercation took place on Sept. 2. Harold Plugowsky, 61, died hours after being attacked at 6 p.m. and Johan Mitchell Blake MacLennan, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Man dead, another facing murder charge

STEPHEN RICCIO
FORT COULONGE Sept. 2, 2020
One Fort Coulonge man is dead and another is facing first-degree murder charges after an altercation on rue Principale on the evening of Sept. 2.
