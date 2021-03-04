Saturday, March 6, 2021
Members of the Mansfield Fire Department were called in to assist, as they are equipped with off-road rescue equipment, including a sleigh for evacuating victims.
Man injured in Clarendon snowmobile crash

CALEB NICKERSON
CLARENDON Feb. 23, 2021 
A snowmobiler was injured and his sled totalled after he struck a gate along the PPJ trail in Clarendon on Feb. 23. 
According to Shawville Clarendon Fire Chief Lee Laframboise, the accident was called in just after . . .

