Man killed in snowmobile accident

CALEB NICKERSON otter lake March 18, 2019 An Ontario man was killed after striking a tree on a snowmobile near Otter Lake shortly before 1:30 a.m. on March 18. According to police, the 56 year-old Roger Bedard, along with another snowmobiler and an ATV rider, had just left a cottage and were following each other on Otter Lake to another cottage in a different part of the lake. Bedard passed the lead snowmobiler and struck a tree approximately 200 metres after passing. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead and a police investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the collision. Police said in a statement that a toxicological analysis was carried out on the victim and added that speed and alcohol could have been factors in the crash.

