Mansfield celebrates Aboriginal Day

J.D. Potié MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT June 22, 2019 On June 22, over 100 Pontiac residents gathered at the corner of rue Levèsque and chemin de la Chute in Mansfield et Pontefract to celebrate their Indigenous roots on National Aboriginal Day. Hosted by the Pontiac Native Community, the event served as an opportunity for locals to celebrate their aboriginal heritage with live entertainment and delicious food and good people while raising funds for the town’s retirement facility Manoir Sacre-Coeur.

