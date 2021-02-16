Mansfield et Pontefract to house Aboriginal healing garden

EMILY HSUEH MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT Feb. 17, 2021 A new hub for healing and cultural and community affairs will be open to the public on Aboriginal Day in June. The Pontiac Anishinaabe Healing Garden has been in the works since late November 2020 and is a way of honouring residential school survivors, their families and the community. According to Richer Lévesque, co-head of the Pontiac Native Community, this will be the second garden of its kind in Canada, with the only other one being in . . .

