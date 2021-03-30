Saturday, April 3, 2021
Xavier Lusignan won three gold medals at the Canadian Junior Weightlifting Championships in the snatch, the clean and jerk and for total weight lifted. Though he did not reach his personal goal at the event, he is excited to compete more and perform better in the future. Naomie Lusignan attended her first Canadian Junior Weightlifting Championship alongside her brother from March 20 - 21. She managed to take third place in her division for the snatch. Photos submitted by Xavier Lusignan
News Sports Top Story 

Mansfield weightlifters bring home the gold and bronze

Emily Hsueh

EMILY HSUEH
Pontiac March 20-21, 2021
A young weightlifter from Mansfield took home three gold medals at the Canadian Junior Weightlifting Championships on March 20 and 21.
Xavier Lusignan took home the top spots in three categories. . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca