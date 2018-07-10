Marché Bristol Market
The Marché Bristol Market hosted its first of three summer pop up markets at the pier in Norway Bay. Summer residents especially enjoyed the outdoor market, which many of them walked and biked to. “The summer pop up markets are our way of showing off the wonderful local farmers and creators we have in the Pontiac,” said Phillip Holmes, one of the market organizers. “By bringing the market right onto one of the big summer hubs we hope to encourage people to spend their money locally and support local producers.” According to Holmes the first pop up was a big success, with many summer residents commenting on how wonderful the quality and variety of goods were. The next two pop up markets will take place on July 21 and August 4 and will be in addition to the regular Friday afternoon market.
