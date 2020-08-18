Masks, classroom bubbles part of back to school plan

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Aug. 10, 2020 Students grade five and above will be required to wear masks in all common areas besides the classroom as the 2020-2021 school year begins, according to . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca