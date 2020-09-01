Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Christine Gauthier is the manager at Langford’s Grocery in Shawville. She said that they still have about one customer a week that takes issue with the public health rules, which came into effect in mid-July.
Highlight News 

Masks still an issue for local businesses

Emily Hsueh

CALEB NICKERSON
PONTIAC Sept. 2, 2020
Despite masks being mandatory in indoor public spaces for more than a month, local business owners are still dealing with headaches from policing the public health rules.
At Langford’s Grocery in Shawville, manager Christine Gauthier said that she and her staff have had to deal with . . .

