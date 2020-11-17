Thursday, November 19, 2020
Mayor of Fort Coulonge steps down

Emily Hsueh

MIKE ATHEY
FORT COULONGE Nov. 11, 2020
The mayor of Fort Coulonge resigned from his position on Nov. 11, three years into his four-year term.
Gaston Allard stepped down to concentrate on a job opportunity he said fell into his lap in August.
The new job was too difficult to juggle with his mayoral duties. Not only did it require a three-hour commute but . . .

