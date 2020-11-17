Mayor of Fort Coulonge steps down

MIKE ATHEY FORT COULONGE Nov. 11, 2020 The mayor of Fort Coulonge resigned from his position on Nov. 11, three years into his four-year term. Gaston Allard stepped down to concentrate on a job opportunity he said fell into his lap in August. The new job was too difficult to juggle with his mayoral duties. Not only did it require a three-hour commute but . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca