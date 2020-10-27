Mayors gather virtually, talk river levels, transportation and more

STEPHEN RICCIO MRC PONTIAC Oct. 21, 2020 The MRC Pontiac Council of Mayors gathered virtually for its monthly meeting on Oct. 21 via Zoom. Fort Coulonge Mayor Gaston Allard was absent for the third consecutive meeting and pro-Mayor Debbie Laporte was there to fill his shoes. Bryson Mayor Alain Gagnon was absent as well, with no replacement present.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca