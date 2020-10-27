Wednesday, October 28, 2020
The newly proposed cost of $240 for a monthly bus pass for Pontiac riders is a welcome sign, as users previously had to pay between $370-$595 depending on their location within the Pontiac. MRC Pontiac Director General Bernard Roy said that the new price is an important reduction for riders.
Mayors gather virtually, talk river levels, transportation and more

STEPHEN RICCIO
MRC PONTIAC Oct. 21, 2020 
The MRC Pontiac Council of Mayors gathered virtually for its monthly meeting on Oct. 21 via Zoom.
Fort Coulonge Mayor Gaston Allard was absent for the third consecutive meeting and pro-Mayor Debbie Laporte was there to fill his shoes. Bryson Mayor Alain Gagnon was absent as well, with no replacement present.

