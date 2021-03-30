Mayors talk forestry funding

STEPHEN RICCIO MRC PONTIAC March 24, 2021 The MRC Council of Mayors gathered for a special meeting to handle affairs surrounding one aspect of the regional forestry support program, the PADF file, on March 24. The meeting was held virtually on Zoom with Warden Jane Toller and each of the 18 mayors in attendance. While the council gathered for monthly business a week prior, Mansfield et Pontefract Mayor Gilles Dionne and Waltham Mayor David Rochon triggered the meeting by . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca