McDowell Christmas concert

Dear Editor,

Just a little note to congratulate McDowell school teachers, helpers and all the students who put on a wonderful Christmas concert on Dec. 20.

We really appreciate all the hard work involved. The “news” theme was an excellent idea.

Emile and Kathie Côté

Quyon, Que

