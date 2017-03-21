McDowell goes to Shawville Town Hall



The McDowell Student council went to Shawville Town Hall to meet with the mayor and council on March 8. The students asked questions about what it was like to be a mayor or councillor, what kind of skills you need and what are some of the hard parts. Lunch was served at the town hall and birthday cupcakes as it was Mayor Sandra Murray’s birthday. The students sang “Happy Birthday” to her and gave her flowers.

