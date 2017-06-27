McDowell students have fun in the sun

Caleb Nickerson, THE EQUITY

Students at Dr. S.E. McDowell Elementary School in Shawville celebrated the end of the school year on Thursday with a fun day that featured bouncy castles, slides, snowcones and more. From left: Grade two students Ben Judd, Ryan Barr, Taytum Thompson, Chase Thompson, Gibbson Lang and Mason Vereyken have some fun while waiting in line.

