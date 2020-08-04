MDJ holds “Animiation on wheels”

CALEB NICKERSON OTTER LAKE July 28, 2020 The RA grounds in Otter Lake were alive with howls of fun and the pitter patter of little feet as the Maison des jeunes du Pontiac held the first of their “Animation on Wheels” event. MDJ coordinator Desiree Tremblay-Giroux explained that . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca