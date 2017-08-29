Mega bingo, mega fun at K of C hall

Donald

Teuma-Castelletti

FORT COULONGE Aug. 20, 2017

The Fort Coulonge Knights of Columbus ushered in the return of bingo season on Sunday, hosting over 200 players and up to $10,000 in prize money to be distributed.

As an annual event, the mega bingo starts off with a bang every year, crowding the St-Pierre Parish Hall.

