Meghan Patrick all set to country rock the Shawville Fair

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Aug. 22 2018

One Ontario woman has made quite the impression on Canadian country music and her next stop is bringing her bigtime show to the Shawville Fair.

Meghan Patrick will be headlining the Saturday night of the fair, and the award-winning singer is expected to satisfy everyone’s country cravings.

Coming off her recent win of not just one or two, but three Country Music Association of Ontario Awards, all on the same night in early June, the audience can look forward to a reinvigorated performance. Cleaning up on June 4, she came home with the Fans’ Choice, Female Artist of the Year and the Video of the Year awards.

These were added to an award cabinet that featured two Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards that she took home in September 2017, where she was named Female Artist of the Year as well as the recipient of the Rising Star Award.

“Last year, I really had no expectations and in fact, it totally blew my mind,” said Patrick, to ET Canada at the 2018 Calgary Stampede, of her CCMA win. “I’m still not really over that. I really, truly did not expect that.”

