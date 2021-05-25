Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Photo submitted by Jacynthe Bélair Todd “TJ” Vibert Jr., 23, of Campbell’s Bay and his fiancée Karine Marion, 22, of Fort Coulonge passed away tragically in a car crash in March 2020. Their friend, Jacynthe Bélair, started a GoFundMe to create a bench in their honour, to be placed on the grounds of the Chutes Coulonge, where they both worked.
News 

Memorial created for accident victims

Emily Hsueh , , ,

CALEB NICKERSON
PONTIAC May 26, 2021
A young couple from the Pontiac that passed away too soon will be memorialized thanks to a recent fundraiser organized by one of their friends.
Todd “TJ” Vibert Jr., 23, of Campbell’s Bay and his fiancée Karine Marion, 22, of Fort Coulonge were . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca