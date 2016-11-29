Men’s shelter hosts public consultation

CALEB NICKERSON

CAMPBELL’S BAY

Nov. 22, 2016

AutonHomme Pontiac held an open house meeting on Nov. 22 to inform the public about improvements that have been made to their men’s shelter in Campbell’s Bay. This comes in the wake of criticisms they received from the local community at a heated consultation that took place in June.

AutonHomme has been offering various services to local men in need for the past five years and opened their four-bed shelter in the heart of Campbell’s Bay around the beginning of June this year.

