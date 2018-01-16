Petawawa Kia

Midget A dust Aylmer Vikings

There were lots of penalties in this game, but the team was able to control the ice, even when down to a handful left on it. From left: Owen Ballard, Cole Sheppard and Nic Emmerson were all smiles from the penalty box.

The Pontiac Lions Midget A team cleaned up nice last weekend in a series of games against the Aylmer Vikings. Pictured, the Lions’ Aidan Turner protects the puck from an Aylmer player at the Sunday hometown game.

Donald Teuma-Castelletti
SHAWVILLE Jan. 14, 2018
It was a game filled with penalties and plenty of time in the box, but none of that could overcast the Pontiac Lions Midget A’s moods as they continued to sink puck after puck into their opponent’s net.
That’s because the Midget A team ruled the ice at their home arena Sunday afternoon, when they sent the Aylmer Vikings packing with a 4-0 win.
“With the final home game of the season, the boys ended a busy hockey weekend with exciting back-to-back games against the Aylmer Vikings,” said head coach Ray Curley. “At the drop of the puck, the Lions could feel the tension building. As the game got more intense, the team stuck more to the game plan, focusing on keeping pucks out of our zone, then getting pucks deep with quick shots on net.”

