Midget A dust Aylmer Vikings

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Jan. 14, 2018

It was a game filled with penalties and plenty of time in the box, but none of that could overcast the Pontiac Lions Midget A’s moods as they continued to sink puck after puck into their opponent’s net.

That’s because the Midget A team ruled the ice at their home arena Sunday afternoon, when they sent the Aylmer Vikings packing with a 4-0 win.

“With the final home game of the season, the boys ended a busy hockey weekend with exciting back-to-back games against the Aylmer Vikings,” said head coach Ray Curley. “At the drop of the puck, the Lions could feel the tension building. As the game got more intense, the team stuck more to the game plan, focusing on keeping pucks out of our zone, then getting pucks deep with quick shots on net.”

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me