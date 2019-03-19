Tuesday, March 19, 2019
The Equity
The Midget A Pontiac Lions came out on top of the west division this year, after winning three hard-fought games last week. Next they’ll be taking on the east division champs for a chance to play in the provincial inter-regional tournament.
Sports 

Midget A Lions top west division

Liz Draper

On March 12, the Midget A Lions met with the Gatineau Barons for game three of their playoff series.
The Lions got off to a slow start with no goals in the first period. But it didn't take long for the team to find their rhythm once the second period started.

 

*  This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships.  *

If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.