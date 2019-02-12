Tuesday, February 12, 2019

The Pontiac Midget A Lions finished off their regular season with two away games over the weekend winning both. Now they look ahead to the playoffs, starting at the end of the month. Pictured is Tyler Stanton, right, looking to steal the puck back from an opponent during a game at home on Jan. 12.
Sports 

Midget A Lions weekend results

Liz Draper

The Midget A Lions had two games over the weekend closing off their regular season.
On Saturday, the team faced off at home against the Aylmer Icebergs in a rematch from last weekend. The Lions had mostly a full squad with only one player still on the suspension list. But the boys didn’t disappoint.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
   
New User Registration
*Required field