Mimosas, shopping round out ladies’ night

Donald

Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Nov. 18, 2017

Atkinsons Sports Bar didn’t see their usual Saturday night crowd last weekend, but that’s because they were catering to a different one.

Hosting their fourth annual Sip and Shop Ladies’ Night, the bar transformed into a mini market, featuring ten vendors, draws and a mimosa on the house.

“The men are hunting, so it’s a good time for the ladies to get together,” said September Hamilton, bar manager and event organizer. “It’s also a good night for exposure.”

Guests were greeted with a mimosa as they walked in, plus the opportunity to enter the raffle for a gift basket filled with goodies.

