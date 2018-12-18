Minor Comets, Lions dominate last weekend

Pontiac Lions Midget A

The Midget A Lions had a busy weekend at home, playing both Saturday and Sunday.

Their first match up was against the Aylmer Vikings. Although the Vikings made it tough, the Lions came away with a 2-0 win. Goals were scored by Evan Atkinson and Carson Rusenstrom with assists coming from Tyler Stanton, Thomas Beck, Atkinson and Cole Sheppard.

On Sunday, the Lions met the second place Loups Collines. It was a fast paced, adrenaline filled match up. The Loups scored early to take a 2-0 lead after the first.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me