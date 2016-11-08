Minor hockey, he shoots he scores

Pontiac Lions Atom C

The Pontiac Lions, Atom C team won their fifth game in a row, on Nov. 6 which puts them in first place in the Ligue hockey régionale Outaouais, West division. Their last game was played at the Robert-Guertin arena, winning 3-2 against Aylmer. Paige Dubeau scored two goals and Noah Oliveira scored one goal.

The coaching staff is very proud of their performance in this season, losing only two games out seven and learning quickly to play as a team.

