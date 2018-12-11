Minor hockey news: Pontiac Lions Midget A, Novice B and C

Pontiac Lions Midget A

The Midget A Lions participated in the Ottawa River Cup in Gatineau, Que. this past week. There were three midget divisions and the Lions were part of the Senators grouping along with teams from Vaughan, Ont., North Toronto, Ont., and Montreal, Que.

The first game was played against the Vaughan Rangers on Friday night. The Rangers kept our boys on their toes but they couldn’t quite overpower us. The Lions were victorious with a 2-0 win. Goals were scored by Evan Atkinson unassisted and Harry Lukacs-Hitz assisted by Atkinson and Hunter Lukacs-Hitz. Player of the game went to goalie, Kaelen Ireland.

On Saturday, the Lions faced off against North Toronto. This was a strong team that has played together for several years. The Lions were down two skaters on a big ice surface and came up short in the game. Toronto served up the Lions their first loss of the season.

The Lions lone goal was scored by Atkinson on an assist from Willis Egan. Player of the game went to Atkinson.

