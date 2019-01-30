Misplaced longings

My pup has taken to staring at the phone. Unfortunately I cannot communicate to him that ‘a watched phone will not ring.’

I first noticed it the other day. I was reading and I heard whining and when I looked up there he was, staring at the phone. I figured out why.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me