Model house has new home in Pontiac Museum

EMILY HSUEH SHAWVILLE Nov. 26, 2020 A historical model house has found its new home as the newest permanent exhibit at the Pontiac Museum. The house is a scale model created in the 1880s by Portage du Fort jeweller and watchmaker Joachim Sauvé. It was inherited by the builder’s son J.N.D. Sauvé, an Ottawa lawyer, and was later purchased at auction by Glen Robinson following the younger Sauvé’s death in 1979. It had been . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca