Money stays here

An open letter to all residents of the Pontiac,

As a sitting board member and President of the Pontiac Community Hospital Foundation it has once again come to my attention that the rumour questioning whether or not all monies donated to the foundation do, in fact stay in the Pontiac, or are they transferred to Gatineau.

Without reservation, I can assure all residents of the Pontiac who have taken the time to donate to your Community Hospital that their monies are here to stay. These monies can and will be used for our hospital.

