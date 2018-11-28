Moose calls and bear balls

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

LADYSMITH Nov. 24, 2018

Venison mac and cheese, moose meat and a whole bunch of bear (meat) balls were just a small portion of Saturday night’s potluck feast, as hunters and anglers gathered at Hotel Ladysmith for an annual celebration of their season’s triumphs.

That’s because the Ladysmith Sportsman’s Club held their awards night, doling out prizes for the biggest hunts and catches, filling their plates with a sample of the local offerings, and all the while jamming along to the musical stylings of the Kyle Felhaver Band.

