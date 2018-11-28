Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Though many long-time club members and regulars to the dinner had cancelled on account of the expected freezing rain, the assembled crowd more than made up for those missing. Pictured, Chris McAfee tries out his moose call in the evening’s contest.
News 

Moose calls and bear balls

Liz Draper 30 Views
The club is open to young and old, with prizes awarded for the season’s best catch across a large number of categories. Pictured, Lincoln Dubeau was this year’s junior champion, landing a 10 lbs, 1 oz lake trout.
The Ladysmith Sportsman’s Clubs annual awards night took over Hotel Ladysmith on Saturday, as the Kyle Felhaver Band entertained, dozens of prizes were handed out, and everybody enjoyed a feast on the season’s hunt. From left: Bill Leveris receives the prize for hunting the biggest turkey from Cathy and Ernie Pasch

Donald Teuma-Castelletti
LADYSMITH Nov. 24, 2018
Venison mac and cheese, moose meat and a whole bunch of bear (meat) balls were just a small portion of Saturday night’s potluck feast, as hunters and anglers gathered at Hotel Ladysmith for an annual celebration of their season’s triumphs.
That’s because the Ladysmith Sportsman’s Club held their awards night, doling out prizes for the biggest hunts and catches, filling their plates with a sample of the local offerings, and all the while jamming along to the musical stylings of the Kyle Felhaver Band.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
   
New User Registration
*Required field